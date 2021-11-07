A man standing in the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in Lagos on November 1. Photo: AFP
Death toll in Nigeria high-rise collapse increases to 42, with 15 known survivors
- Total number of people who had been working on the Lagos site is unknown; 49 families have filed a missing-person report
- Cause of disaster not established but such tragedies common in Africa’s most populated country, with construction standards often ignored
Topic | Africa
A man standing in the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in Lagos on November 1. Photo: AFP