Death toll in Nigeria high-rise collapse increases to 42, with 15 known survivors

  • Total number of people who had been working on the Lagos site is unknown; 49 families have filed a missing-person report
  • Cause of disaster not established but such tragedies common in Africa’s most populated country, with construction standards often ignored

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:18pm, 7 Nov, 2021

A man standing in the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in Lagos on November 1. Photo: AFP
