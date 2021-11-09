A teacher in Niger works with students in a house serving as a school for Koranic studies in 2005. The nation, one of the world’s poorest, has a shortage of school buildings. File photo: AFP A teacher in Niger works with students in a house serving as a school for Koranic studies in 2005. The nation, one of the world’s poorest, has a shortage of school buildings. File photo: AFP
At least 26 schoolchildren die in Niger when straw, wood classrooms go up in flames

  • The highly flammable materials will no longer be used in school buildings, says government
  • The deaths of the pupils, aged five and six, come seven months after 20 other youngsters were killed in a school fire

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:57am, 9 Nov, 2021

