A teacher in Niger works with students in a house serving as a school for Koranic studies in 2005. The nation, one of the world’s poorest, has a shortage of school buildings. File photo: AFP
At least 26 schoolchildren die in Niger when straw, wood classrooms go up in flames
- The highly flammable materials will no longer be used in school buildings, says government
- The deaths of the pupils, aged five and six, come seven months after 20 other youngsters were killed in a school fire
