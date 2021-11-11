Then South African Deputy President FW de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson Mandela pose with their Nobel Peace Prize medals in 1993. File photo: AP
developing | FW de Klerk, last president of apartheid South Africa and key actor in country’s transition to democracy, dies at 85
- In 1990 he announced Nelson Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years; the pair received Nobel Peace Prize in 1993
- De Klerk stunned the world when he scrapped nation’s segregation and negotiated peaceful transfer of power
Topic | Africa
