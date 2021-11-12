Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference in Khartoum in October. Photo: AP
Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appoints new ruling council, led by himself
- The 14-member Sovereign Council includes some civilians, but none from the political coalition that shared power with the military until the recent coup
- Burhan’s deputy will remain Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Topic | Africa
Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference in Khartoum in October. Photo: AP