Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference in Khartoum in October. Photo: AP
Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appoints new ruling council, led by himself

  • The 14-member Sovereign Council includes some civilians, but none from the political coalition that shared power with the military until the recent coup
  • Burhan’s deputy will remain Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00am, 12 Nov, 2021

Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference in Khartoum in October. Photo: AP
