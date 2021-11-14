A man holds a Sudanese flag at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Khartoum on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Five dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests
- Four demonstrators were fatally shot while one died from ‘suffocation by tear gas’, a local doctors’ group said
- A ‘large number’ of people were said to have been wounded by live rounds, which security forces denied using
