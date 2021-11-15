Egypt’s acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Egypt announces clinical trials of home-made Covid-19 vaccine
- Acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said: ‘It’s a very important strategic situation, that there is an Egyptian vaccine that we can rely on
- The Egyptian government has been trying to encourage more of its population to get vaccinated as case numbers have risen in recent weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Egypt’s acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. Photo: Reuters