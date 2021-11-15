Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, left, son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, registers to run in Libya’s upcoming presidential elections. Photo: EPA-EFE / Libyan Electoral Commission
Son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi announces candidacy for president
- In a video shared by an election official, Saif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying that God will decide the right path for the country’s future
- Saif al-Islam is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising in Libya
Topic | Africa
