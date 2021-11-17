A member of the Uganda police bomb squad prepares to detonate a suspicious box wrapped with a ribbon, on a fence, in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AFP
Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda suicide bombings
- Three suicide bombers detonate devices in two locations in heart of capital
- The Islamic State extremist group later claimed responsibility for the attacks
