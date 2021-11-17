US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a civil society round table in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17. He will also visit Nigeria and Senegal. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken warns of ‘democratic recession’ at start of Africa tour in Kenya, asking how to stop ‘bad actors’
- US Secretary of State says even ‘vibrant democracies’ like Kenya experience pressure, adding that US is ‘hardly immune’
- Blinken will travel to Nigeria and Senegal too; discussions will also include climate change, Ethiopia’s civil strife, pandemic
