Sudanese confront police in Khartoum during a protest against the military coup. Photo: AP
Sudanese confront police in Khartoum during a protest against the military coup. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

‘Massacre’ in Sudan: 15 shot dead in crackdown anti-coup protests

  • Security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to prevent gatherings
  • Scores also wounded on the deadliest day since military’s takeover

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:20pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sudanese confront police in Khartoum during a protest against the military coup. Photo: AP
Sudanese confront police in Khartoum during a protest against the military coup. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE