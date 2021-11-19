US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

US wants ‘race to the top’ on Africa infrastructure amid China competition

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Chinese investment in the continent is a good thing in principle, but countries should not become burdened by debt
  • The US signed a US$2.17 billion development assistance programme with Nigeria, to whom China is a major lender

Topic |   Africa
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:01am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE