US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US wants ‘race to the top’ on Africa infrastructure amid China competition
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Chinese investment in the continent is a good thing in principle, but countries should not become burdened by debt
- The US signed a US$2.17 billion development assistance programme with Nigeria, to whom China is a major lender
Topic | Africa
