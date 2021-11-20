One of the acquitted women said she received US$500 a month as a waitress. Photo: Shutterstock
Two Chinese men jailed for procuring prostitutes in DR Congo
- Ye Jingpeng and Lili Bin were sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison for procurement involving Chinese women
- A Congolese official was also given a 10-year jail term for delivering courtesy visas without the authority to do so
Topic | Africa
