A man in a shirt depicting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen at the inauguration ceremony of the new government in Addis Ababa in October. Photo: TNS
A man in a shirt depicting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen at the inauguration ceremony of the new government in Addis Ababa in October. Photo: TNS
Africa
World /  Africa

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace laureate PM Abiy Ahmed says he’ll ‘lead army from battlefront’

  • The prime minister’s declaration marks a dramatic new step in the country’s devastating year-long war
  • With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month

Topic |   Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:16am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in a shirt depicting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen at the inauguration ceremony of the new government in Addis Ababa in October. Photo: TNS
A man in a shirt depicting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen at the inauguration ceremony of the new government in Addis Ababa in October. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE