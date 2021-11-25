A haul of dried abalone worth about US$2 million was seized by South African authorities in March 2012. Ninety per cent of both legal and illegal exports from the country end up in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
South Africa jails two Chinese nationals for abalone poaching
- Feng Zhu and Zhou Wangfeng were caught with over US$60,000 worth of the illegally fished delicacy
- Investigators have been cracking down on abalone trafficking networks, many of which are run by Chinese criminal syndicates
Topic | Chinese overseas
