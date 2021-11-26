An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic at Orange Farm, near Johannesburg, South Africa in June. Photo: AP
An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic at Orange Farm, near Johannesburg, South Africa in June. Photo: AP
South Africa detects new coronavirus variant with many mutations

  • The B.1.1.529 strain has at least 10 mutations, compared to two for Delta or three for Beta
  • The variant has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from the country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:49am, 26 Nov, 2021

