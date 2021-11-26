Artisanal miners pan for gold at the Luhihi gold mine, 50km from the town of Bukavu in DR Congo’s South Kivu province on November 6. Photo: AFP
Two Chinese nationals killed in DR Congo gold mine attack
- Two others, a Congolese woman and a Ugandan national, were found dead, and 10 more Chinese workers remain unaccounted for
- The attack comes soon after unidentified armed men kidnapped five Chinese nationals at another site
Topic | Chinese overseas
