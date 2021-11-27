A still from a subtitled video shows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in military uniform speaking from an unidentified location in Ethiopia. Photo: Prime Minister of Ethiopia via AP
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed vows to ‘bury the enemy’ as UN sounds alarm on hunger

  • The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner says ‘we want to see an Ethiopia that stands while we die’, in his first message from the battlefront
  • The UN’s World Food Programme warns that the year-long conflict against Tigrayan rebels has left more than 9 million people in need of food aid

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:52am, 27 Nov, 2021

