An electron microscope image shows the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. Image: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AFP
WHO designates coronavirus variant found in South Africa as ‘of concern’, names it Omicron
- This is the first strain to receive this classification in months; the Delta variant, which has become the world’s most prevalent, is in the same category
- Scientists are trying to ascertain how quickly the new variant can spread and whether it is resistant to Covid-19 vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
