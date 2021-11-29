Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malawi president blasts ‘Afrophobic’ virus travel bans
- ‘Travel bans now imposed on SADC countries by the UK, EU, US, Australia, and others are uncalled for. Covid measures must be based on science, not Afrophobia,’ Lazarus Chakwera said
- Dozens of countries have barred flights from southern Africa in a bid to keep the variant, named Omicron, off their shores
