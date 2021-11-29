Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Coronavirus: Malawi president blasts ‘Afrophobic’ virus travel bans

  • ‘Travel bans now imposed on SADC countries by the UK, EU, US, Australia, and others are uncalled for. Covid measures must be based on science, not Afrophobia,’ Lazarus Chakwera said
  • Dozens of countries have barred flights from southern Africa in a bid to keep the variant, named Omicron, off their shores

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:26am, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
