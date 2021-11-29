The Omicron coronavirus variant has been popping up around the world. Photo: Reuters .
World

Coronavirus: more Omicron variant cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

  • Many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it is not clear if the new variant is more dangerous than other versions of the virus
  • Britain, currently chair of the G7 group of nations, on Sunday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Covid-19 crisis

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:56am, 29 Nov, 2021

