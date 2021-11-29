The Omicron coronavirus variant has been popping up around the world. Photo: Reuters .
Coronavirus: more Omicron variant cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
- Many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it is not clear if the new variant is more dangerous than other versions of the virus
- Britain, currently chair of the G7 group of nations, on Sunday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Covid-19 crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
