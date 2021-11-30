A man receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccine centre, in Soweto on Monday, as South Africa deals with an increase in coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
South Africa’s coronavirus cases could triple in a week as Omicron variant spreads, expert warns

  • Infectious disease expert Salim Abdool Karim said hospitals could be under pressure in the next few weeks, although vaccines were still likely to confer good protection
  • Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the world needs to resist unjustified and unscientific Covid-19 travel restrictions that mostly hurt developing nations

Reuters
Updated: 12:00am, 30 Nov, 2021

