South African nurse during outbreak of strongly transmissible Omicron variant. Photo: AFP.
Omicron spreading quicker than all other Covid-19 variants in South African ‘epicentre’
- South Africa says variant is showing ‘strongest acceleration in community transmission ever seen’ in the country as it spreads in Gauteng
- The Omicron mutation is moving so quickly it could account for more than half of Covid-19 cases in Europe in a few months, says health agency
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
South African nurse during outbreak of strongly transmissible Omicron variant. Photo: AFP.