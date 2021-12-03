A health worker administers a Covid-19 nasal swab test on a passenger arriving from Cape Town, South Africa, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Reinfections three times more likely with Omicron coronavirus variant, South African scientists say

  • The study provides the first epidemiological evidence about the mutated strain’s ability to evade immunity from prior infection
  • The researchers also plan to investigate to what extent Omicron can evade vaccine-induced immunity

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:57am, 3 Dec, 2021

