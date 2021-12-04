World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Director Michael Ryan. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO says no Omicron deaths yet as variant detected in 38 countries
- The US and Australia are the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as infections push South Africa’s cases past three million
- The WHO has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
