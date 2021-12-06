A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Environmentalists protest on South Africa beaches to oppose Shell oil exploration
- In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading ‘Shell in Hell’ to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life
- Activists say Shell’s plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa’s Wild Coast – a key tourist attraction – pose a danger to marine animals
Topic | South Africa
A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP