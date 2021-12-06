A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

Environmentalists protest on South Africa beaches to oppose Shell oil exploration

  • In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading ‘Shell in Hell’ to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life
  • Activists say Shell’s plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa’s Wild Coast – a key tourist attraction – pose a danger to marine animals

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:42am, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A giant puppet of a snoek, a type of mackerel, is displayed as hundreds of people take part in a protest against Dutch oil company Shell at Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE