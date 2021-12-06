Supporters of Gambia’s President and presidential candidate Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Gambian President Adama Barrow wins re-election as opposition cries foul
- Barrow may face a legal challenge from opposition candidates who rejected the results because of unspecified irregularities
- The vote was the first in 27 years without disgraced former President Yahya Jammeh, who was forced into exile in 2016
Topic | Africa
