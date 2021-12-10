UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech in an open debate of the Security Council on security in the context of terrorism and climate change. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change an ‘aggravating factor’ for conflict and terrorism, says UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said regions most vulnerable to climate change also suffer from insecurity, poverty, weak governance and terrorism
- A new resolution would recognise the link between ensuring peace and security, the fight against terrorism and the effects of climate change
