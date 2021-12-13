South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa has Covid-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says

  • Ramaphosa started feeling unwell after leaving a memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town, a statement said
  • At the memorial service, a mask-wearing Ramaphosa gave a eulogy to the last leader of South Africa’s white minority government

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 5:25am, 13 Dec, 2021

