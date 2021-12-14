A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: AP
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine found to be effective against hospitalisation during Omicron wave in real-world study
- Findings released by a South African health insurance administrator also found that two doses of the shot offered 33 per cent protection against infection
- The study included around 78,000 positive Covid-19 test results for Omicron cases from November 15 to December 7 in the country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
