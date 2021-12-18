Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) gives a speech at the opening session of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul on December 18. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Service via AFP
Turkey’s Erdogan pledges 15 million vaccine doses for Africa; low rates a ‘global injustice’ and ‘disgrace for humanity’
- At key summit of continent’s leaders, Turkish leader said nation to ship vaccines, including its own Turkovac shot which is in process of getting emergency use approval
- Erdogan also said Turkey hoped to strengthen relations with Africa in areas including health, defence, energy, agriculture and technology
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) gives a speech at the opening session of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul on December 18. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Service via AFP