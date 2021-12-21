A screen grab from a Twitter video of Madagascar minister Serge Gelle, 57, who swam 12 hours to shore after a helicopter crash. Photo: Twitter
Madagascar minister, 57, ‘with nerves of steel’ swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash on route to shipwreck
- Former policeman Serge Gelle said his ‘time to die’ had not come; he was on his way to inspect where a vessel sank on Monday, killing at least 21
- Gelle apparently used a helicopter seat as a flotation device and reached safety separately to another survivor; two other passengers still missing
