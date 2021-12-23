The wreck of the boat that sank off the coast of Madagascar on Monday is pulled to the beach. Photo: Madagascar Ministry of National Defence via Reuters
At least 64 killed in Madagascar shipwreck, 2 missing in rescue helicopter crash
- A wooden vessel – believed to be a cargo boat not authorised to carry passengers – came to grief early on Monday with an estimated 130 people on board
- Within hours of the disaster, a police helicopter helping with search and rescue crashed at sea; two crew members survived by swimming for nearly 12 hours to reach land
