Former South African president Nelson Mandela smiles as he formally announces his retirement from public life in Johannesburg in June 2004. Photo: Reuters
Former South African president Nelson Mandela smiles as he formally announces his retirement from public life in Johannesburg in June 2004. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

South Africa slams auction of Nelson Mandela’s cell key

  • Authorities say the key to the cell on Robben Island, where the ex-president was jailed for 27 years, belongs to the country’s people
  • Mandela’s daughter has approved the sale, and a portion of the proceeds will help fund a garden around his grave, says UK auction house Guernsey’s

Topic |   Nelson Mandela
Agencies

Updated: 8:58am, 25 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former South African president Nelson Mandela smiles as he formally announces his retirement from public life in Johannesburg in June 2004. Photo: Reuters
Former South African president Nelson Mandela smiles as he formally announces his retirement from public life in Johannesburg in June 2004. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE