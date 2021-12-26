Desmond Tutu used his high-profile role in the Anglican Church to highlight the plight of black South Africans. Photo: Reuters
South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90
- The Nobel Peace laureate’s moral might permeated South African society during apartheid’s darkest hours
- On the global stage, the human rights activist spoke out across a range of topics, from Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories to gay rights
Topic | South Africa
Desmond Tutu used his high-profile role in the Anglican Church to highlight the plight of black South Africans. Photo: Reuters