Somalia’s president suspends PM as election dispute deepens

  • On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble accused the president of sabotaging the electoral process, saying he didn’t want to hold ‘a credible election’
  • President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, earlier withdrew the PM’s mandate to organise elections, calling for a new polls committee instead

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Mogadishu

Updated: 3:47pm, 27 Dec, 2021

