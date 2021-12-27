Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo. Photo: Reuters
Somalia’s president suspends PM as election dispute deepens
- On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble accused the president of sabotaging the electoral process, saying he didn’t want to hold ‘a credible election’
- President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, earlier withdrew the PM’s mandate to organise elections, calling for a new polls committee instead
