A technician at the African Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, where the study was carried out. Photo: Bloomberg
A technician at the African Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, where the study was carried out. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Africa

Coronavirus: Omicron can reduce Delta infections, study shows; WHO warns of Omicron overload

  • While Omicron can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms, immunity to subsequent infections from the strain rose 14-fold
  • ‘If we are lucky, Omicron is less pathogenic, and this immunity will help push Delta out,’ says author of small study

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
BloombergReutersAgence France-Pressedpa
Bloomberg Reuters Agence France-Presse and dpa

Updated: 10:49pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A technician at the African Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, where the study was carried out. Photo: Bloomberg
A technician at the African Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, where the study was carried out. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE