Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2016. Photo: AP
South Africa’s Desmond Tutu to lie in state for an extended two days ahead of funeral
- Tutu, South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid fighter archbishop, died on December 26 aged 90
- Tutu’s body will lie in St George’s Cathedral, in his former Cape Town parish. His body will be cremated after the funeral and his ashes then placed in the cathedral
Topic | South Africa
