An image of the head of King Amenhotep I created using computed tomography (CT) scanning, in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE / Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities
Scans reveal details of unwrapped ancient Egyptian mummy King Amenhotep I
- Amenhotep’s mummy was found along with those of other kings and queens in a cache in Luxor in 1881 and transferred to Cairo
- The results of a study, published on Tuesday, showed that Amenhotep’s face resembled that of his father, and estimated his age at death to be 35 years
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
