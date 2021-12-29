An image of the head of King Amenhotep I created using computed tomography (CT) scanning, in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE / Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities
Scans reveal details of unwrapped ancient Egyptian mummy King Amenhotep I

  • Amenhotep’s mummy was found along with those of other kings and queens in a cache in Luxor in 1881 and transferred to Cairo
  • The results of a study, published on Tuesday, showed that Amenhotep’s face resembled that of his father, and estimated his age at death to be 35 years

Updated: 2:27am, 29 Dec, 2021

