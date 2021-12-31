A throat swab is taken from a patient to test for Covid-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa on December 2. Photo: AP
South Africa lifts curfew, saying its Omicron coronavirus wave has peaked
- Health department data shows a nearly 30 per cent drop in new cases detected in the week ending December 25 compared to figures from the previous week
- The country is easing restrictions on people’s movement and on businesses, partly thanks to lower hospitalisation rates despite Omicron’s high transmissibility
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A throat swab is taken from a patient to test for Covid-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa on December 2. Photo: AP