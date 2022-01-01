Family members of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu walk past a remembrance wall of flowers and condolence messages outside St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa on December. Photo: Reuters
‘A moral giant’: South Africans pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
- Hundreds of mourners filed past Tutu’s plain pine casket on Friday to pay their respects to his life of activism for equality for all races, creeds and sexual orientations
- A requiem mass for Tutu will be held on New Year’s Day before he is cremated and his remains placed in a columbarium in the cathedral
