Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel speaks at the funeral service of Desmond Tutu on January 1, 2022. Photo: AP
Desmond Tutu was South Africa’s ‘moral compass’, President Cyril Ramaphosa says at state funeral
- Ramaphosa delivered the main eulogy at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where for years Tutu preached against racial injustice
- Tutu’s body will be cremated and then his ashes interred behind the cathedral’s pulpit in a private ceremony
Topic | South Africa
