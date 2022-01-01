Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel speaks at the funeral service of Desmond Tutu on January 1, 2022. Photo: AP
Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel speaks at the funeral service of Desmond Tutu on January 1, 2022. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Desmond Tutu was South Africa’s ‘moral compass’, President Cyril Ramaphosa says at state funeral

  • Ramaphosa delivered the main eulogy at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where for years Tutu preached against racial injustice
  • Tutu’s body will be cremated and then his ashes interred behind the cathedral’s pulpit in a private ceremony

Topic |   South Africa
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:01pm, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel speaks at the funeral service of Desmond Tutu on January 1, 2022. Photo: AP
Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel speaks at the funeral service of Desmond Tutu on January 1, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE