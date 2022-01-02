The coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the state funeral at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa on January 1. Photo: Reuters
Desmond Tutu to be cremated by environmentally friendly method ‘aquamation’
- Aquamation, or ‘alkaline hydrolysis’, consists of cremation by water rather than fire
- Tutu, who died on December 26 aged 90, was known for his modest lifestyle. He left instructions that his funeral ceremony should be simple and without frills
Topic | South Africa
The coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the state funeral at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa on January 1. Photo: Reuters