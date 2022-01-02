Smoke rises from a burning building within the parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Photo: Jasmin Bauomy/via Reuters
Major fire erupts at South Africa parliament building in Cape Town
- The fire reportedly started on the third storey of the building. There was no immediate indication of what may have started it
- Images on social media showed a mass of flames coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from some miles away
Topic | South Africa
