Smoke rises from a burning building within the parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday. Photo: Jasmin Bauomy/via Reuters
World /  Africa

Major fire erupts at South Africa parliament building in Cape Town

  • The fire reportedly started on the third storey of the building. There was no immediate indication of what may have started it
  • Images on social media showed a mass of flames coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from some miles away

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Cape Town

Updated: 4:55pm, 2 Jan, 2022

