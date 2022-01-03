Firefighters work after a fire broke out in the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2. Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS / Handout via Reuters
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2. Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS / Handout via Reuters
World /  Africa

South Africa’s national assembly building destroyed by massive fire

  • President Ramaphosa says someone is being questioned about the blaze; it happened when parliament was closed for the holidays
  • Historic building houses collection of rare books and original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem used during apartheid era

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:08am, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2. Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS / Handout via Reuters
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2. Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE