A statue of Louis Botha, former prime minister of the Union of South Africa, in front of the parliament where a fire broke out in Cape Town, on January 2. A man has been charged with arson. Photo: Reuters
South Africa parliament blaze suspect charged with arson; fire now under control

  • A 49-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with ‘housebreaking, arson and damaging state property’
  • National assembly destroyed while fate of some of nation’s most cherished artefacts is unclear; 20 firefighters still on site

Agence France-Presse and dpa

Updated: 8:37pm, 3 Jan, 2022

