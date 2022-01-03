A statue of Louis Botha, former prime minister of the Union of South Africa, in front of the parliament where a fire broke out in Cape Town, on January 2. A man has been charged with arson. Photo: Reuters
South Africa parliament blaze suspect charged with arson; fire now under control
- A 49-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with ‘housebreaking, arson and damaging state property’
- National assembly destroyed while fate of some of nation’s most cherished artefacts is unclear; 20 firefighters still on site
