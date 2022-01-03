Tito Onyango picks up clothes at the scene where his daughter Mary Atieno was killed after a suspected member of Somali Islamist group Al- Shabaab detonated an explosive device at her village in Kenya last month. Six more people, all men, were reportedly murdered by the group on January 3. Photo: Reuters
Kenya: 6 murdered in suspected al-Shabab attack, including beheaded elder
- Elder stabbed and beheaded and home razed; 5 other men shot or burned in area near Somalia, some with hands bound
- Al-Shabab fighters have staged other attacks in Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 to try to oust jihadists
Topic | Africa
