Firefighters battle a blaze on the roof of the National Assembly building in Cape Town, South Africa on January 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Devastating fire restarts at South African parliament in Cape Town
- The fire brigade had declared that the blaze, after breaking out at around 5am local time on Sunday, was under control after a struggle that stretched into the night
- Late on Monday afternoon, a spokesman said the fire had flared up again in a part of the Cape Town complex – the roof of the building housing the National Assembly
