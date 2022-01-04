Sudanese protesters during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on January 2. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Sudan prime minister’s resignation risks return to Omar al-Bashir-style rule, analysts say
- Abdalla Hamdok stepped down late on Sunday after months of street protests and bloodshed, leaving the military in full command
- Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes in the Darfur region by the International Criminal Court, was jailed in 2019 as Sudan took steps to rejoin the international community
Topic | Africa
Sudanese protesters during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on January 2. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS