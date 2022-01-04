Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP
Egyptian-Palestinian activist freed after more than two years in prison: judiciary source
- Ramy Shaath, 50, was a figure of the 2011 uprising in Egypt. He was arrested in July 2019 and faced charges of aiding a terrorist organisation
- Earlier on Monday, prominent MP Mohamed Anwar Sadat had announced ‘an imminent decision to release’ Shaath and deport him
Topic | Egypt
Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP