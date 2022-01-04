Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP
Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP
Egypt
World /  Africa

Egyptian-Palestinian activist freed after more than two years in prison: judiciary source

  • Ramy Shaath, 50, was a figure of the 2011 uprising in Egypt. He was arrested in July 2019 and faced charges of aiding a terrorist organisation
  • Earlier on Monday, prominent MP Mohamed Anwar Sadat had announced ‘an imminent decision to release’ Shaath and deport him

Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:57am, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP
Ramy Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, in 2019. Photo: Family handout / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE