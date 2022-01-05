Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters
South Africa ‘state capture’ inquiry points to systemic corruption during Zuma presidency
- South African inquiry probes alleged corruption for more than three years
- Former president Jacob Zuma refuses to cooperate, denies wrongdoing
Topic | South Africa
Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters