Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters
Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

South Africa ‘state capture’ inquiry points to systemic corruption during Zuma presidency

  • South African inquiry probes alleged corruption for more than three years
  • Former president Jacob Zuma refuses to cooperate, denies wrongdoing

Topic |   South Africa
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:59am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters
Former South African president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE